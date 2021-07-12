Army veteran gifted AC unit in giveaway

News

MONUMENT, Colo. -- Imagine living in your dream home, when an life-altering injury forces you to move elsewhere. That's what happened to Army veteran, Scott Quaife, and his family. Thankfully, Colorado company, The Furnace Guy, has stepped up to make the Quaife family's living situation just a little bit cooler...

In 2003, Scott was injured in a mortar attack during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Complications from the blast would later lead to Scott having his leg amputated in 2019, but not before he and his family would move into their dream home in Colorado. The amputation made it difficult to get around the family's cozy, three-story, one-acre property, so in 2021, they moved into another home.

Both homes had no air conditioning. Until now.

Colorado company, The Furnace Guy, hosted an AC unit giveaway for veterans in the area. To be a contender for the machinery, nominations had to be sent to The Furnace Guy. The company says, every veteran is deserving, but Scott's story really touched them.

"Scott gave up his dream so that we could continue to live ours," says Toby Conquest, The Furnace Guy.

KRDO joined The Furnace Guy in surprising the Quaife family with their new AC, HVAC equipment, and other covered expenses.

"We had everything and we had to walk away," Scott's wife, Elizabeth, said.

"So it was really, really hard. So for them to step up and be able to do this for us when we currently don't have the funds...and for my mom to think of us in that way, to take the time to nominate us and write such beautiful things... It's a blessing."

The Quaife's AC unit will be installed this week, and The Furnace Guy has taken care of all installation expenses.