today at 4:22 PM
Suspect in custody after search and shelter-in-place in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Residents near Southeast Colorado Springs were told to secure their home and stay away from doors and windows while deputies searched for a suspect.

At 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said they were searching for a suspect in the area of Hancock Ave. and Montrose Ave. Residents in that area are asked to secure their homes, stay away from doors and windows.

At 4:14 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Joseph Long, was taken into custody.

The shelter in place has been lifted for residents in that area. No word on what charges Long faces.

