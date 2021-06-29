On the Lookout: a possible kidnapping in Pueblo and a series of car break-ins

News

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Investigators are asking for help finding a possible kidnapper in Pueblo.

On June 23, Pueblo Police were sent to a possible kidnapping involving a Chevy Tahoe. Officers began pursuing the vehicle on East 4th St., but eventually lost contact with the SUV.

Pueblo Police Department

The SUV was caught on a security camera. It's described as either gray or faded black. In the video, someone wearing purple is seen in the passenger seat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719)-553-2502

In Pueblo West, residents are on edge after a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts.

A KRDO viewer sent her home surveillance video, showing a pair of thieves breaking into and stealing her 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup.

This happened on June 14 shortly after 2 a.m. One suspect is seen rummaging through the glove compartment. The second suspect is seen trying to get inside another vehicle at the property.





The Dodge was eventually recovered, but the suspects haven't been found.

If you recognize either suspect, you're asked to contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers by calling (719)-542-7867 or clicking here.