Mark Redwine’s son and CBI agent testify during day three of murder trial

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- New details emerged during day three in the Mark Redwine murder trial. Redwine is charged with second-degree murder for the death of his 13-year-old son Dylan in 2012.

Thursday, a Colorado Central Bureau of Investigations agent took the stand. They said trace amounts of human blood were detected in samples taken from Redwine's living room during their testimony. According to the CBI agent, the positive samples weren't from one centralized area, meaning there was movement.

Dylan's older brother, Cory Redwine, took the stand for a second time.

Cory described how angry he was at his father Mark when Dylan initially went missing, saying he was dumbfounded his father wasn't participating in the searches going on just eight miles from his home.

"The lack of his efforts were being clearly demonstrated. It really angered me," Cory said. "I invited him to come search with me and {got} no reply. So, I just assumed he was in his house."

On cross-examination, Cory told the jurors that at one point his brother and his dad had a really good relationship, but over time that deteriorated.

Cory also elaborated further on his own relationship with Mark. According to Cory, their relationship soured a year before Dylan went missing. It all came to a head when Mark told Dylan that Cory and his mom were a bad influence.

That's when Cory says he told his father that he had seen the illicit pictures on Mark's computer. Those pictures depicted Mark wearing a diaper and appearing to eat from a diaper.

During testimony, Cory read aloud messages he had sent to his father.

"You are what you eat, look in the mirror," one read. Cory testified that he wrote the message after his father judged his character, telling Dylan his brother was a bad example.

Cory says while no longer calls Mark 'Dad", he said he still loves his father.

"I still love him, I wish I didn't have to be here."

Additional questioning Thursday was about roughhousing, and if a game of nerf football could've contributed to the positive blood samples found in the home. Cory testified saying he didn't recall Dylan ever being injured.

