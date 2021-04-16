Residents invited to vote on “People’s Choice” for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some of the best high school artists in the Colorado Springs area are getting a chance to shine in Washington D.C.

Every spring students are encouraged to submit art entries to their local representative's office. Winners are then selected by the Congressional Institute then their work is recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington D.C.

The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.

"Every year since 1982, young people from across the country have had the chance to display their work at the nation's Capitol, and this year is no different," said Rep. Doug Lamborn.

Local finalists from the 5th Congressional District are already on display at the Colorado Springs Airport and online.

Now, the general public is asked to weigh in on the "People's Choice" category. Several talented students will walk away with valuable prizes, including gift cards, scholarships, and art supplies.

Click here to learn more about the Congressional Art Competition.

Click here to to view the virtual gallery of to vote on this year's local "People's Choice"