Local church hosts community food drive to benefit Springs Rescue Mission, other agencies

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs church is doing its part to help those less fortunate in the community.

Sunrise United Methodist Church hosted its second 'flash food drive,' at their location on Briargate Blvd. and N. Union Blvd. on Sunday.

Throughout the morning, the church's mission team collected non-perishable food items and toiletries, drive-thru style. Previously, the church raised more than 3,000 pounds of food to benefit the Springs Rescue Mission.

"Some of our events have been cancelled. So, we decided we'd have another food drive…and the response was so good the first time," Annette Grundmeier said, mission team chairman.

The church also plans to donate to two other agencies, including Mary's Gate and One Nation Walking Together, which services Native American reservations in 8 states.

"We were just astonished by the amount we were able to collect."

Grundmeier said the church typically also holds a school supplies drive in the summer, among several other charitable community events.