Standoff in Cimarron Hills neighborhood results in shelter-in-place alert.

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), late Friday afternoon.

EPSO said deputies were called to the 1100 block of Cree Drive just before 2 p.m., to locate a woman wanted on a felony warrant for menacing with a weapon. She was previously arrested on warrants for failure to appear in court.

The suspect, who was identified by the sheriff's office as 46-year-old Cindi Habberfield, barricaded herself inside the home and refused to come out.

EPSO said they deployed a Tactical Support Unit to the home and was able to take Habberfield into custody without incident. They said she faces menacing charges, disorderly conduct, and harassment.