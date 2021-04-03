Colorado Springs man stabbed in robbery attempt

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man was reportedly stabbed early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs, during what police said was a possible robbery attempt.

CSPD said officers were dispatched to the 800 Block of E. Kiowa St. just after midnight in regards to a possible robbery.

Upon their arrival, officers located a 32-year-old man, with stab wounds who told police two men got into an argument with him and during the altercation, the victim was subsequently stabbed. The man told police his two attackers then fled the area on foot.

The male was transported to an area hospital and treated for his wounds. No other information was made available by police.