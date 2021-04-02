Fremont County couple threatens judge with kidnapping

News

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Fremont County couple faces criminal charges after allegedly mailing threats to a federal bankruptcy judge.

On Thursday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office arrested Danny and Valerie Barker, with help from the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the couple, originally from Cotopaxi, the suspects sent messages to the judge between January and April of 2020. They threatened to kidnap the judge.

The investigation was started by the FBI office in Wichita. Now, their case will be taken up by the US Attorney's Office of Kansas.