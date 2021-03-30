How will the expanded vaccine eligibility work in El Paso County?

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- All Coloradans 16 and older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

With the majority of Coloradans becoming eligible to get the vaccine, 13 Investigates is working to understand how providers in El Paso County will handle the influx of those signing up for a vaccine.

The expanded eligibility comes the same week that some people with vaccine appointments were turned away from the Broadmoor World Arena mass vaccination clinic after too many doses were administered to people without appointments.

KRDO has reached out to UCHealth, Centura Health, and the El Paso County Public Health Department about their plans on vaccine distribution starting Friday. We'll have an update on KRDO NewsChannel 13 at 5 and 6.