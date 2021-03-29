Colorado mass vaccine clinics ran out of doses for people with appointments

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Some people with COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Broadmoor World Arena on Sunday were turned away after the clinic ran out of doses.

A spokesperson for Centura Health said it’s because the site administered more vaccines to people without appointments than expected.

"Centura Health is committed to vaccinating as many members of our communities as possible during our drive-up vaccine clinics in conjunction with Governor Polis’ Vaccines for All program. We always set aside a limited number of vaccine doses for those who arrive without appointments. On Sunday, March 28, we administered more unscheduled vaccines than anticipated at our clinic at Broadmoor World Arena. We have subsequently adjusted our process to minimize this concern and continue to work toward every patient having a scheduled appointment time. Our team immediately rescheduled those patients who showed up whom we could not accommodate. We regret any inconvenience this caused to the members of our incredible community." Andy Sinclair, Centura Health spokesperson

Sinclair is working to find out how many people with appointments were turned away at the Broadmoor World Arena Sunday.

A separate spokesperson for Centura, Kevin Massey, said more than 2,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered at that Colorado Springs site Sunday.

Massey said a different IT issue caused problems at the mass vaccination site in Commerce City this weekend as well. Workers couldn't accommodate the surplus appointments scheduled by mistake. Some people with appointments report waiting up to three hours to reach the front of the line.

"On Sunday, March 28, we experienced longer-than-expected wait times at our drive-up vaccine clinic at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Upon investigating the issue, we discovered an error in our registration system that allowed an additional 400 Coloradans to register to receive the vaccine. We were not anticipating these additional patients but quickly pivoted to increase staffing and increase vaccine supply. We honored all appointments, however, the influx of patients created delays. We have taken steps to ensure this problem will not happen in the future and appreciate the patience of those who scheduled with us on Sunday." Kevin Massey, Centura Health spokesperson

Despite the issues in Colorado Springs, Centura is celebrating a smooth operation at the Pueblo Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday. After starting the week off with longer wait times, Centura said it's March 26 and 27 mass vaccination events that had no delays.

