Electronic scooters might be coming to Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Electronic Scooters, a staple in larger cities across the United States, might be available soon in Pueblo.

Bird, one of the companies behind rental scooters, wants to expand to Pueblo. If approved, the company would put 200 scooters around the city.

The Chieftain reports riders can access the scooters through an app. It will cost $1 to unlock the scooter with an additional per-minute rate for an average of $5 to $10 per ride.

Bird says these scooters could be used for commuting or sight-seeing.

So far, city officials seem to be on board with the electronic scooters coming to Pueblo.

Mayor Nick Gradisar told The Chieftain he hopes the fleet of scooters will make Pueblo a more interconnected city. Gradisar also wrote a letter of support for the program.

If the grant is approved, electronic bikes could be purchased as soon as April.