City of Boulder invites all Coloradans to join in Ten Together for the next 10 days, starting Saturday

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Saturday night, the City of Boulder invites the rest of Colorado to join them in moments of silence to honor the ten lives lost during Monday's grocery store shooting.

The event is called "Ten Together: Moment of silence for victims of the Boulder shooting," and begins March 27 for ten days.

Participants are asked to step outside at 8 p.m. every day for the next ten days and take ten slow breaths, followed by ten minutes of silence.

Each breath and each minute is meant to honor the ten people who died after a gunman opened fire in a Kings Soopers.

Participants are also invited to hold a fire-safe candle with them or to light one in front of a window every night through April 5.

“It is deeply unfortunate that we can’t gather together in traditional ceremonies of collective grief and healing due to the ongoing pandemic,” said Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver. “But we still want to create space for everyone in our community to safely share comfort together in this difficult time as we honor the memories of those lost in the Boulder shooting.”

The City of Boulder says Saturday night will be an opportunity for all Coloradans to come together and safely mourn.

Anyone who participates is encouraged to share their thoughts and support on social media using the #BoulderStrong or #TenTogetherBoulder.

