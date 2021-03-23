Skip to Content
Memorials in Boulder honor the ten people who died during the King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Memorials in Boulder developed throughout the day Tuesday to honor the ten lives lost during the Boulder King Soopers shooting on Monday.

Below are photos shared of the memorial created outside the grocery store. Many laid flowers, and eventually two signs were hung. One with the name of the victims, the other saying #Boulderstrong.

Outside the Boulder Police Department, Officer Eric Talley's vehicle was parked, allowing people and fellow law enforcement officers to pay their condolences.

The City of Boulder chose to light the Boulder Star for ten days, in honor of each victim.

