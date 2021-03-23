Man in custody after shooting victim in face, ramming into police car, and shooting at officers

News

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver man is in custody after shooting someone in the face, ramming into a police vehicle, and shooting at officers.

At 5:46 p.m. on Tuesday, Cañon City police were dispatched to the 800 block of Fairview Ave. on reports that someone had been shot.

At the scene, officers found one victim who was suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the face.

According to the CCPD, the first responding officers began to perform CPR on the victim.

A few moments after arriving on the scene, a vehicle fitting the description of the same one occupied by the suspect was found by officers.

The suspect proceeded to lead officers from the Cañon City Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and Colorado State Patrol on a car chase.

During that pursuit, the suspect rammed his vehicle into an occupied Cañon City police vehicle and fired an unknown amount of bullets at that same vehicle.

According to police, the suspect ended up crashing in the 600 block of Dozier Ave. and was taken into custody.

Police identified the suspect as Richard James Salazar, 37. Salazar was taken to St. Thomas More Hospital for medical clearance following the crash, criminal charges are pending.

Cañon City police say the victim was also transported to St. Thomas More Hospital with life threatening injuries before being taken by Flight for Life to Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo.

The victim's current condition, as of Tuesday night, is unknown.

Despite being shot at, police say no officers were injured.

Cañon City police ask anyone with information to call (719)-276-5600. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (719)-275-7867.