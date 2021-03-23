CDC eases up on travel guidelines for people fully vaccinated

News

(KRDO) -- The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said it's easing COVID-19 travel guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated.

The CDC now says people who are fully vaccinated can visit friends and family still waiting on their vaccines.

However, those visits should still be limited to one unvaccinated household at a time.

If you qualify for, the CDC still says you need to wear a mask around others, especially if family members are above the age of 65, pregnant, or at an increased risk of severe illness.

For more information on the vaccination process in Colorado, click here.