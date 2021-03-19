Multiple victims lay out sexual abuse allegation against Pueblo massage therapist in court

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former Pueblo massage therapist accused of sexually abusing multiple women made an appearance in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. Christopher Sais faces three counts of sexual assault and 10 counts of unlawful sexual contact during a medical exam.

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors called multiple women to the stand alleging Sais touched them inappropriately during a massage at his place of business, Solar Wellness.

Many of the alleged victim's that took the stand on Thursday described Sais as a 'knowledgable' massage therapist. However, the women said Sais violated their trust and body in a number of ways.

These violations include touching their genitals, cupping their breasts, and placing his crotch in their hand. Many of the alleged victims remember feeling or seeing an erect penis during their sessions.

An alleged victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told KRDO she believed Sais' career path revolved around abusing women.

One of the victims told investigators Sais initiated unwanted and unprotected sex. Investigators say the alleged victim gave Sais consent to have sex, but told him to wear a condom. Sais allegedly ejaculated inside the victim without her consent. None of the other victims said their vaginas were penetrated.

Another victim, who turned 18 back in April of 2020, came into Solar Wellness for a free birthday massage. She told investigators Sais removed her underwear, then proceeded to touch her vagina for an extended period of time.

The 18-year-old's mother confronted Sais about the alleged inappropriate massage the same day outside of Solar Wellness. Prosecutors entered cell phone video of the confrontation as evidence during the preliminary hearing and played the cell phone video for the court to see.

During the video, Sais told the mother there was misunderstanding, and he came away from the massage believing it to be entirely professional. Sais proceeded to apologize for any misunderstanding. The licensed professional was arrested and charged for the alleged incident after being questioned by Pueblo Police.

Pueblo Police executed a search warrant at Solar Wellness in the days after the arrest. Since then, several more women have come forward to Pueblo Police, alleging Sais conducted unprofessional massages and sexual abuse.

Sais originally faced 15 counts of sexual assault or unlawful sexual contact during a medical exam. However, two of the charges were dropped by prosecutors after two of the witnesses failed to appear to testify on Thursday.

At the end of Thursday's preliminary hearing, the Pueblo judge scheduled a status conference for next Wednesday to decide which charges to bring to trial.