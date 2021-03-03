Police arrest person of interest tied to Trinidad bombings

News

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado authorities have arrested a man who may be connected to a string of bombings in Trinidad that nearly killed two men.

Joeseph Romero, 40, of Trinidad was taken into custody Tuesday night. He is being held at the Las Animas County jail. The Trinidad Police department releasing a statement Wednesday saying Romero has several felony warrants for his arrest.

While in custody, Romero revealed to authorities a third suspected bomb location. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, with the assistance of Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad, and Colorado Spring Metro Bomb Squad located the explosive in a rural area just outside Trinidad and detonated it.

Romero was named in the arrest affidavit of Jonathan Armijo, the suspect who admitted to police he created two booby trap-style bombs that severely injured two men in Trinidad back in early February. One of the victims losing the majority of their fingers on their left hand.

When speaking with investigators, Armijo told them he created the bombs for a man he called, "Jose Cuervo" who was later identified by police as Romero. Now, nearly a month later he was found and arrested.

At this time, Romero's current charges are not related to the Trinidad Police Department's investigation into the bombings but that may change in the coming days.