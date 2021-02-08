Trinidad man arrested in connection with two explosions

News

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is in custody after a man was severely injured after finding and opening a package with an explosive device in it.

The Trinidad Police Department, with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Pueblo Police Department Bomb Squad, arrested Jonathon Ryan Armijo.

According to police, Armijo faces two counts of Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder and two counts Possession/Use of an Explosive Device.

Police also say Armijo is charged in connection with two incidents regarding explosives. Once Monday, and once February 5.

Officers say they are still working on two scenes and questioning a second party of interest.

The explosion happened Monday in the 300 block of E. North Ave. around 1 a.m. Police say two men were walking through a parking lot when one man, Diego Hurtado, found and picked up the package.

After opening the package, it exploded. Hurtado, 20, was airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries.

