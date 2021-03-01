Colorado Springs man banned from hunting in Colorado, possibly banned in 47 other states

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man faces the possibility of never hunting again in Colorado and 47 other states after pleading guilty to misdemeanor poaching charges in three counties.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife accused Iniki Vike Kapu, 28, of illegally killing 12 deer, 2 turkeys, and a bighorn sheep ram.

Kapu was accused of illegally killing big game animals in Teller, Fremont, and Chaffee counties.

Kapu pled guilty in December 2019 in the 4th Judicial District court in Teller County.

In February 2020, he appeared in the 11th Judicial District Court in Fremont County and plead guilty to illegal possession of a bighorn sheep. At that time, he also admitted to illegal possession of three or more big game animals.

Kapu was fined $4,600 and sentenced to six months in jail and three years supervised probation in Fremont County. He forfeited all the weapons used in the poaching incident.

Last week, CPW hearing examiner Steven Cooley issued a decision to permanently suspend Kapu's hunting privileges.

“Mr. Kapu’s crimes against wildlife are the essence of what defines a poacher by taking wildlife without regard for the laws protecting them,” Cooley wrote in his decision. “Iniki Kapu is viewed as a serious threat to Colorado’s wildlife and his violations are among the worst. The severity and level of indifference for wildlife, in this case, are rarely seen and cannot be tolerated.”

Colorado is a member of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, meaning Kapu's lifetime hunting ban extends to the other 47 states that are members of the compact. Hawaii and Massachusetts are the only other states not yet on the compact.

“Let this be a warning to anyone out there who is contemplating poaching wildlife in Colorado,” said Frank McGee, CPW area wildlife manager in Colorado Springs. “Colorado Parks and Wildlife aggressively pursues anyone who illegally takes wildlife. When you poach, you are stealing from all residents of Colorado."

MgGee went on to say Kaup's actions were an insult to all hunters who follow the rules, buy licenses that pay for wildlife management, respect hunting seasons, and abide by principles of fair chase.

Kapu declined to participate in the hearing on his hunting privileges. He now has 35 days to appeal the lifetime suspension to the CPW Commission.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife credits this investigative work to CPW officers Tim Kroening, Philip Gurule, and Kim Woodruff as well as partner agencies including the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Forest Service, the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Wyoming Game and Fish Forensic Laboratory and 11th and 4th Judicial District Attorneys’ Offices.

CPW asks anyone with information on a possible crime against wildlife to contact their office or report it anonymously to ​Operation Game Thief, or OGT. Reach OGT by calling, toll-free, 1-877-265-6648. Or email CPW at game.thief@state.co.us​​.

