Authorities increase reward for information in 21-year-old Valentine’s Day homicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Metro Denver Crime Stoppers have raised the reward to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest in a Valentine's Day homicide that happened 21 years ago.

Columbine High School sweethearts Nicholas Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell were found dead just after midnight on February 14th, 2000, in a Subway sandwich shop near the campus.

An employee driving past the restaurant noticed the lights still on and found the couple inside. An investigation determined 16-year-old Hart-Grizzell and 15-year-old Kunselman had been shot by an unknown intruder. Kunselman was an employee at the restaurant and Hart-Grizzell had been waiting for him to get off work that night.

Authorities working the case believe an increase in the reward may lead to new information.

“With this significantly increased reward, people who haven’t come forward with their information will be much more likely to do so now. We are continuing our diligent work to bring justice to Nicholas and Stephanie” said Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP or submit a tip online. Callers can remain anonymous.