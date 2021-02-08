Colorado State University professor arrested: claims he had sexually explicit photos of children

News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado State University was arrested last month following allegations of owning sexually explicit pictures of children, according to 9News.

9News reports, Dr. Boris Kondratieff, an entomology professor, was placed on administrative leave in October 2020 after a colleague reported seeing sexually explicit images of children on his computer.

Colorado State University Police Department (CSUPD) opened an investigation, and Kondratieff was banned from interacting with students and is not allowed on CSU property.

On January 29, Fort Collins Police Services arrested him as part of the CSUPD investigation.

In addition to the current investigation, 9News reported Kondratieff faced several charges, including sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and incest, in 2006. According to court records, Kondratieff was accused of assaulting his step-daughter in 2003 when she was younger than 15.