Gov. Polis delivers rapid COVID tests to teachers across state

Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Governor Jared Polis traveled throughout the state delivering COVID-19 tests to teachers. In one week, educators will have the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Colorado is one of three states that was picked to partner with Abbot BinaxNOW to supply rapid COVID-19 tests to educators to ensure schools can open.

Polis visited teachers in Arvada, Parker, Fountain, and Pueblo. He went door-to-door surprising some teachers with at-home COVID-19 rapid tests.

Fountain; photo courtesy of Gov. Polis

Arvada; photo courtesy of Gov. Polis

Parker; photo courtesy of Gov. Polis

Each box contained six tests, Polis said these tests will help keep schools open and safe.



“In-person learning is essential to the well-being and safety of our students, as well as the future of our economy. This is why my administration has worked to swiftly implement and responsibly fund an effective layered safety approach in order to get our students back in the classroom,” said Governor Polis. “I was thrilled to deliver these important tests to our educators today and to speak with them directly about how we can work together to overcome the unique challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. I delivered 11 of them and thankfully Amazon is delivering tens of thousands more.”

Colorado purchased 2 million BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card test kits that will be delivered directly to the homes of teaches, staff, and selected students. T

These tests can be used for symptomatic individuals, for those exposed to the virus, and for screening asymptomatic individuals. To learn more about BinaxNOW test kits, click here.

