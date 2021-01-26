Colorado lawmakers request Biden Administration review Space Command HQ choice, claiming politics played role

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several Colorado lawmakers have put together a letter requesting the Biden Administration to review the Trump Administration's decision to move the U.S. Space Command headquarters to Huntsville, Ala.

Lawmakers also request the suspension of any and all actions to relocate the headquarters until the review is complete.

In the letter, it states the move "undermines our ability to respond to threats in space and is disruptive to the current mission." The letter focuses on national security, personnel, political influence, lack of transparency, and lack of sufficient data.

The move was first announced on Jan. 13. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said she found out the Army Installation Redstone Arsenal was the "preferred choice" from the Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force.

After the announcement was made, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers expressed his disappointment and confusion.

"Given the criteria they gave us, I am deeply disappointed and very surprised that the Air Force would choose any other location," Suthers said. "And frankly, my concern is that politics played a significant role in this result."

Allegations against the Trump Administration's decision claim the former president wanted Space Command to be in Alabama to gain the support of the state's Congressional legislators.

Gov. Jared Polis also weighed in, saying if the move was politically motivated it's "deeply concerning" and cited the impending economic damage from this decision.

The letter, which is expected to be sent to the White House soon, was signed by Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Doug Lamborn, Rep. Joe Neguse, Rep. Diana DeGette, and Rep. Ed Perlmutter.