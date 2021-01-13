Report: Space Command HQ moving from Colorado Springs to Alabama

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Air Force is recommending that US Space Command be permanently located at the Army's Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, ending a competition for the headquarters between multiple regions, including Colorado Springs.

KRDO confirmed the news via a statement from Alabama's Governor Kay Ivey.

The Air Force announced in November that Colorado Springs was in the top six finalists, and Mayor John Suthers has continually said that the Springs is the "ideal location to serve as the permanent home of US Space Command."

The news, first reported by AL.com, was confirmed by at least four sources. Those sources said an announcement was scheduled at 2 p.m. (Central) Wednesday. The city of Colorado Springs confirmed to KRDO that a local announcement would be made at 1 p.m.

However, it'll be a while before the move takes place. The Air Force selected Peterson Air Force Base as the provisional HQ for Space Command for six years back in May of 2020.

Suthers and the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Commission hoped that landing the headquarters in Colorado Springs would bring thousands of jobs and an additional boost to the local economy.

Air Force officials had toured local facilities both virtually and in-person within the past month as part of a circuit to all of the finalists.

Just a day before the announcement, Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) had issued a statement on Tuesday during a Space Foundation event pushing for a decision on the location, claiming that the announcement had been delayed with no explanation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.