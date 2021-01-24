Colorado College Falls to No. 3 North Dakota, 4-1

News

GRAND FOEKS, N.D. -- Despite a career-high 36 saves by Dominic Basse, Colorado College fell to third-ranked North Dakota, 4-1, Saturday at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Jordan Kawaguchi and Shane Pinto each collected a goal and an assist for the Fighting Hawks (11-3-1), who defeated CC for the third time in the last 13 days.

Basse took everything North Dakota had for him in the first period, including seven shots during an early power play. The freshman from Alexandria, Va., made 18 saves in the first 20 minutes, the most by a Tiger goalie in one period this season.

CC (3-10-2) had a golden opportunity to break the scoreless draw midway through the first period, but could muster only two shots on goal during a 5-on-3 advantage that lasted 1:56.

UND defenseman Cooper Moore opened the scoring with his first career goal at the 14:26 mark of the first. Moore took a pass from Jordan Kawaguchi and placed a one-timer past Basse from the top of the left circle.

Shane Pinto doubled the lead just 32 seconds into the second period with a power-play goal, but Josiah Slavin cut the UND lead to 2-1 at the 2:33 mark of the middle frame. Ben Copeland sent a pass to the front of the net and Slavin deflected it past UND goalie Adam Scheel for his fifth goal of the season. Zach Berzolla also assisted on the play to post a career-high three-game point streak.

Jordan Kawaguchi put the Fighting Hawks back up by two when he scored on a partial breakaway at 11:23 of the second period, just six seconds after a Colorado College power play expired.

Basse once again did his best to keep the game within reach for the Tigers in the final period, making a couple of spectacular saves, including a slick glove save on a breakaway by Judd Caulfield four minutes into the frame.

However, Basse couldn’t stop Gavin Hain’s shot from the slot following a CC turnover at the 11:04 mark of the third period.

Including the 5-on-3 opportunity in the first period, the Tigers were held scoreless in five power-play chances, while North Dakota capitalized on one of its five man advantages.

Scheel finished the game with 18 saves as UND outshot the Tigers, 40-19.

The two teams will battle again on Sunday, Jan. 24, beginning at 5 p.m. (MT).