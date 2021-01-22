Donthe Lucas trial to begin Monday after several delays

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After years of delays, the trial for a Pueblo man accused of murdering his 8-week-pregnant girlfriend is set to begin Monday, Jan. 25.

Donthe Lucas is accused of killing his girlfriend after finding out she was pregnant. Kelsie Schelling, 21, went missing in 2013 after driving from Denver to Pueblo to see Lucas.

Police charged Lucas with first-degree murder in connection with Schelling's disappearance.

The trial has been continuously pushed back over the past few years. On Thursday, after a pre-trial readiness conference, the trial was almost delayed once again when Lucas's attorney's said they received new information from the Pueblo Police Department regarding the case. The new evidence alleged a potential second suspect.

Despite the new evidence, the defense made it clear Friday they are moving forward with the trial.

Schelling's family says they've been waiting a very long time for the trial to begin and are relieved it's not being pushed back again. Laura Saxton, Schelling's mother, sent KRDO this statement.

"That was totally unexpected yesterday and it's been a rough 24 hours. I'm just thankful we get to move forward as planned."

Jury selection will begin Monday morning after a change in location was denied by Lucas's attorneys. They claimed the case was too well known in the Pueblo area.