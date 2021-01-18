Honoring MLK day through an act of service

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs residents celebrated civil rights leader Markin Luther King Jr.'s birthday through acts of service.

For Mission Continues, an organization for veterans, and Guardians of Palmer Park, Martin Luther King Day is not just another holiday.



"MLK's life was dedicated to service and action, it is just not a vacation day, it's a day to honor him and we should honor him the way he lived," said Tom Howes, founder of Guardians of Palmer Park.

Both organizations hosted a volunteer work day doing forestry mitigation work.

The groups spent the day picking up trash along the trails, as well as trimming brush and small trees for fire mitigation efforts at Palmer Park.



"We want to make sure that the communities that are here close to Palmer Park are safe even though they are close to such nature and beauty that a wild area does not take over and present a risk as well," added Tiffani Phillips, Platoon leader at The Mission Continues.

Even though many events have been canceled due to the pandemic, these organizations found a way to continue giving back while being safe. They used smaller volunteer groups to ensure everyone was able to properly social distance.

"This year it is even more important that we maintain connection in our community and come together that is even more necessary during a pandemic," added Phillips.

They say now - more than ever - focusing on how to make the world better is - badly needed.

"In this time of the pandemic, in this time of the racial divide in our country, what we have seen over the last month 1/2 -this day takes on so much more significance in my heart and I think in so many people's hearts," said Howes.



Guardians of Palmer Park are going on their 12th year of hosting the Martin Luther King Jr. Service day at the park.

To get learn how to get involved go to their website for more information.