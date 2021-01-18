Man in full military fatigues robs Colorado Springs bank

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Friday that a witness says was done by a man dressed in a military outfit.

According to police, the First Bank at 2790 Briargate Boulevard, was robbed just after 11:30 am on Friday morning. Investigators said the male suspect, was dressed in full military fatigues and demanded cash from a teller, then fled the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.