2 Puebloans arrested in New Year’s Day drive-by shootings

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department says two people were arrested Friday after a couple of drive-by shootings over the holidays.

On December 31, officers responded to a reported drive-by shooting around 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. Routt Avenue. Then on New Year's Day, there was a second drive-by shooting around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of E. Routt Avenue.

Detectives gathered enough evidence to arrest 18-year-old Jacob Gumm on Friday for the first drive-by shooting. He is being charged with five counts of attempted first degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

Officers also arrested 24-year-old Robert Lagunas on New Year's Day. He is facing charges of attempted first degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

Police say both shootings were gang-related. The second shooting is believed to be in retaliation of the first shooting.