One of Colorado’s first babies born seconds after midnight is a “rainbow baby”

Gia Elise Barcus-Gray and her mother Michael Photo courtesy of Swedish Medical Center

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado parents welcome one of the first, if not the first, baby born in the new year at Swedish Medical Center, according to 9News.

A little girl came into the world just six seconds after midnight on Jan. 1. Her parents, Michael and Aaron Barcus-Gray, named her Gia Elise Barcus-Gray.

Gia Elise Barcus-Gray arrived at 6 seconds after midnight Photo courtesy of Swedish Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center reports she weighs three pounds and 10 ounces.

Gia is considered a "rainbow baby", a term coined for a baby born after a pregnancy is lost due to a miscarriage or other causes.

In Colorado Springs, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North delivered the first baby of 2021 at 12:04.

