UCHealth Memorial Hospital North welcomes first baby of 2021

Lifestyle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At 12:04 a.m., UCHealth Memorial Hospital North delivered the first baby of 2021.

On New Year's Day, Eric and Kasey Harworth welcomed their daughter Arya Harworth. She was born 7 lbs. 15 oz.

The Harworth's say she was a little late, Arya was originally due on December 30.

This is their second child, however, this is the first birth Eric was able to witness. He was deployed to the Middle East when their first daughter was born.

UCHealth Memorial Hospital North presented the family with a gift basket that included a coffee cup, sparkling spider, diapers, blankets, and a stuffed animal mini blanket.

The first baby of the year born at Memorial Hospital Central was a boy, at 2:23 a.m.