Mayor says he’s ‘relieved’ as Pueblo moves to Level Orange, allowing indoor dining and more capacity

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar said Friday that he is looking forward to rebuilding the economy as the city's COVID-19 guidelines ease up.

“For two straight months, Pueblo has worked diligently to slow and mitigate the exponential spread of the virus which began in October," said Gradisar in a statement. "Our collective efforts – the public health orders, the citywide curfew, a massive education campaigns and Puebloans doing their part – helped to contain this virus and eased the pressure on our hospitals and healthcare heroes. "

On Wednesday night, Governor Jared Polis announced he's asking the state to move all counties in Level Red to Level Orange on the COVID-19 dial. Polis explained that Colorado has seen a steady decline in cases over the last two weeks and only 73% of ICU beds statewide are in use.

"I’m relieved this move to Level Orange provides some relief to our as restaurants, gyms, personal services, and retail businesses," Gradisar said.

Level Orange means restaurants and indoor events can operate at 25% capacity or serve up to 50 people. The change also allows for personal gatherings of up to 10 people from no more than two households.

Gyms and retail stores will also get to increase their capacity. However, bars will remain closed in Pueblo.

City and county officials in Pueblo are pursuing the 5-Star variance program that would allow approved businesses to operate at one level below their current level on the COVID-19 dial.

In a statement, Gradisar said he was hopeful that residents could keep the momentum going to further recover from the pandemic.

"True relief from the virus will only come when we reach herd immunity and large numbers of Puebloans are vaccinated," he said. "Puebloans must remain vigilant to wear their masks, limit social interactions, and get tested and isolate when symptomatic."