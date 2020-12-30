Governor Jared Polis announces he’s asking approval from CDPHE to move all Level Red counties to Level Orange Jan. 4

News

Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday night, Governor Jared Polis issued a statement saying he is asking the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to move all counties at Level Red on the dial to Level Orange. If approved, this would take effect Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Gov. Polis said after reviewing the data, he saw that Colorado has been in a sustained decline for 13 days, and only 73% of ICU beds statewide are in use.

He thanked Coloradans for stepping up and making an effort to protect themselves and others. The governor encourages people to continue that safety-mentality through the New Year, to help to avoid another lockdown.

This change only applies to counties currently in Red, which includes El Paso County and Pueblo County.

