The top stories on KRDO.com in 2020

(KRDO) -- In a year that saw a worldwide pandemic, a historic presidential election, and raucous protests across the US, 2020 had no shortage of stories that captivated KRDO viewers.

It was a record year for KRDO digital, and it's thanks to viewers and readers like you. Across thousands of local articles in 2020, which stories saw the most views in the past year?

10. Gov. Polis issues statewide stay at home order (March 25)

Just a few weeks after the first case of COVID-19 was found in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis enacted an emergency stay-at-home order for all Coloradans, with few exceptions.

9. Affidavit reveals police timeline of Gannon Stauch's alleged murder (April 3)

After Letecia Stauch's arrest for first-degree murder in the death of her stepson, Gannon Stauch, we obtained the police affidavit that outlined how investigators made the connection to charge her, including grim details of what was found in the 11-year-old boy's bedroom.

8. Bar Louie closes without notice, employees say (January 26)

Bar Louie's location in east Colorado Springs abruptly closed following the parent company's bankruptcy declaration; but the sudden closure had thousands in the Springs scratching their heads and looking for a reason.

7. King Soopers adjusts business hours at onset of pandemic (March 14)

Remember when the toilet paper and Lysol flew off the shelves like it was going to be worth more than gold? Grocery stores had to adjust their hours to restock those bare shelves (even though it would be weeks before supplies returned to somewhat normal.)

6. Gannon Stauch's stepmother arrested for murder (March 2)

More than a month after Gannon Stauch was reported missing, his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested in South Carolina and extradited back to Colorado to face criminal charges including first-degree murder.

5. Fight over social distancing at Colorado Springs Walmart (August 3)

Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, tensions ran hot as stores reopened with social distancing and mask requirements. One interaction between two women over social distancing in line at a local Walmart turned physical, and the video of the fight caught attention nationwide.

4. Surveillance video may show Gannon Stauch leaving with stepmom (February 4)

In the immediate wake of Gannon Stauch's disappearance, local law enforcement scoured through surveillance video caught by neighbors in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood. One neighbor provided ABC with video that appeared to show Gannon leaving with his stepmother and not returning. The affidavit timeline that was later released (and referenced earlier in this list) would cast doubt on the contents of the video.

3. Texas-based wedding photographer denies refund to widowed groom-to-be (May 22)

Justin Montney lost his bride-to-be, 22-year-old Alexis Wyatt of Colorado Springs, when she died in a car crash near Calhan just before their wedding. Montney, still grieving the loss of his fiancee, reached out to Copper Stallion Media to inquire about a refund for his videography package. The company's callous response raised eyebrows, and our story was shared as a warning to countless viewers before the company shut down.

2. Truck driver says he quit job because of 'betrayal' over COVID-19 (April 2)

Without guidance from lawmakers in the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, many workers were left without sick pay if they contracted the virus but couldn't get tested. One local truck driver had to quit his job to share his story.

1. Charlotte Figi, namesake of cannabis strain Charlotte's Web, dies at 13 (April 7)

Thirteen-year-old Charlotte Figi, the girl with Dravet syndrome whose drastic improvement to a high-CBD cannabis strain made headlines around the world, passed away due to complications with pneumonia. At the time, she was being treated as a covid-like patient.

The most-viewed overall article, however, was the daily recap of COVID-19 cases with a state by state breakdown of new numbers early in the pandemic.

Notably absent was any article about In-N-Out Burger opening in Colorado Springs, despite those posts being shared thousands of times on KRDO's social media page.