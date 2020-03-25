WATCH: Gov. Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order until April 11

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will begin at 6 a.m. Thursday and go until April 11.

Polis spoke to the media Wednesday to provide an update and answer questions in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. See what a stay-at-home order means here. Essential personnel will still be able to go to work, and residents will be able to travel to grocery stores.

The presser comes as almost the entirety of the Denver metroplex is under stay-at-home orders to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, there were 1,086 positive cases of COVID-19 with 19 deaths across 36 counties.

Polis said the decision was supported by data the state compiled after an order to shut down dining rooms and bars. He said while it did have a positive effect on improving social distancing, it wasn't sufficient enough.

He added that the next priority is for the state to get the hospital beds and ventilators needed for a projected peak of the coronavirus outbreak. The governor said the Army Corps of Engineers is aiding with securing more hospital bed space.

