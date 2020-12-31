Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting across Mitchell High School

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after an investigation into a fatal shooting Tuesday across from a high school in Colorado Springs.

Police say 20-year-old Enrique Joseph Martinez was arrested after investigating the murder of 36-year-old Matthew Morrow on December 29.

On Tuesday evening, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Drive. When officers arrived, they found Morrow with a gunshot wound. Morrow was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

After multiple interviews and collection of evidence at the crime scene, police charged Martinez with murder in the second degree and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Detectives took Martinez into custody on Thursday and booked him into the El Paso County Jail.

Police say this is the 39th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, officers had investigated 20 homicides.