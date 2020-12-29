Police respond to fatal shooting across Mitchell High School

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are responding to a fatal shooting on Tuesday evening across Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs.

Around 9:23 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Driver. When they arrived, police found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact police at 719-444-7000.