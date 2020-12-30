Colorado enters Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations

News

DENVER (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis announced Wednesday that Colorado will be entering Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination program.

Phase 1B of the state's vaccine rollout allows moderate-risk health care workers and responders to get the vaccines. Those include:

Health care workers with less direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

Workers in home health/hospice and dental settings.

EMS, firefighters, police, correctional workers, dispatchers, funeral services, and other first responders, and COVID-19 response personnel.

Seniors over the age of 70 years old are also able to get vaccinated. Polis strongly recommended that seniors get vaccinated, stating that "70 percent of the deaths in Colorado are people over the age of 70."

Health officials say Colorado will likely finish Phase 1 by early spring.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.