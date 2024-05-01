Breezy & warm with PM showers

TONIGHT: Red Flag Warnings continue for the San Luis Valley and southeastern plains as 30-40 MPH gusts linger into the evening hours. Scattered showers will continue until around 9 p.m. along and east of I-25. Temperatures cool from the 70s and 80s this afternoon to overnight lows in the 40s for most lower lying areas.

TOMORROW: Temperatures cool 5-10 degrees from Wednesday as a weaker upper level cold front pushes through, bringing us highs in the 60s and 70s and scattered afternoon and evening showers once again.

EXTENDED: More afternoon and evening showers are expected for Friday before drier weather this weekend.