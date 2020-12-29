Pueblo Police investigating 2nd robbery at same convenience store

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police in Pueblo are asking the community for help tracking down the four suspects of an armed robbery at an Alta Convenience store on 2102 N Norwood Ave on Monday, December 21.

Police believe these suspects are the same individuals who robbed the convenience store a week and a half earlier.

Surveillance video shows the moments the four suspects enter the Alta Convenience store. Two were armed, while the other two began to grab items during the robbery. Officers say during the robbery, the main gunman pointed the gun at the clerk and shouted: “You already know! We are robbing you!”

The suspects took cash, phone chargers, a case of sexual enhancement pills, and vape pens.

Sgt. Franklyn Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department says they don’t typically see this type of activity in the neighborhood.

“I would say that is kind of an odd thing, I mean we had an armed robbery before, we believe it is the same individuals but these are things we are trying to make a determination of.”

A frequent customer says regardless of the recent criminal activity, she’s not too concerned.

“I often come here for lottery tickets and gas and I do feel safe," said Cecily Vigil.

The suspects may have been driving a black Toyota Camry with a Colorado temporary tag.

Police also say the level of crime this year has spiked up. In December of 2019 they saw 10 robberies, this year that number is 16.

Ortega says you will be able to recognize the individuals if you come across them since they have distinct mannerisms and a unique walk as displayed on the video.

If you recognize these suspects you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department or Sgt. Flores @ (719) 553-2936 or email at cflores@pueblo.us.

You can also ontact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. According to the department, if your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

