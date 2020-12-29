21-year-old passenger dies in suspected DUI crash

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police have identified the passenger who died in a crash on Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs.

21-year-old Johnathan Dalton died from his injuries in a suspected DUI rollover crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of North 19th Street and King Street. When officers arrived, they were unable to save a passenger who was seriously injured.

Detectives say a white Jeep SUV was traveling westbound on North 19th Street from Mesa Road. While driving downhill on snow-packed roads, the driver lost control of the SUV and struck a curb at the intersection of King Street. The crash caused the vehicle to keep rolling until it landed on its roof.

Police say the driver of the Jeep was 21-year-old Lyndon Loflin, who was found to be intoxicated. He was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Officers later arrested Loflin and booked him into El Paso County Jail for vehicular homicide and DUI.

Police say a second passenger in the backseat of the Jeep was uninjured in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

CSPD says this is the 50th traffic fatality in the city this year. This year's number of traffic fatalities has surpassed the city's previous record, which was 48 deaths in 2018.