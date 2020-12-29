Skip to Content
News
By
today at 3:39 pm
Published 3:38 pm

2020 becomes new deadliest traffic year for Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Despite less people on the roads this year, police say 2020 has become the deadliest traffic year for the city of Colorado Springs.

So far this year, 50 people have died on the city's roads. The previous record of fatalities was 48 deaths in 2018.

Out of the 50 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs, police say three have been bicycle-related, 12 pedestrian-related, 15 motorcycle-related, and 20 automobile-related.

The most recent death was that of a 21-year-old on Tuesday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is reminding people to drive slowly during dangerous weather conditions and to obey traffic laws.

Colorado Springs / Local News / Traffic

Zachary Aedo

Zach is a reporter for KRDO and Telemundo Surco. Learn more about Zach here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content