2020 becomes new deadliest traffic year for Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Despite less people on the roads this year, police say 2020 has become the deadliest traffic year for the city of Colorado Springs.

So far this year, 50 people have died on the city's roads. The previous record of fatalities was 48 deaths in 2018.

Out of the 50 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs, police say three have been bicycle-related, 12 pedestrian-related, 15 motorcycle-related, and 20 automobile-related.

The most recent death was that of a 21-year-old on Tuesday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is reminding people to drive slowly during dangerous weather conditions and to obey traffic laws.