Weather-related crash kills one in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A weather-related crash killed one person and sent another to the hospital early Tuesday.

Colorado Springs police tweeted asking people to avoid the area near King Street and N. 19th Street while officers investigated the crash just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police told our crew on scene that three people were in a vehicle driving southbound onto 19th Street when the driver failed to make a curve. The vehicle then rolled.

Police said one person died at the scene, the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other person was not hurt.

