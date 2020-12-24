Pueblo Police looking for stolen spray-painted black truck, two Hispanic men
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police says it is looking for two suspects driving a stolen truck that has been spray-painted black.
Police say the stolen truck is a F-350 Super Duty pick-up with cab lights. The truck has been spray-painted black and it has a broken back driver's side window.
Officers say they are also trying to identify two Hispanic men in their 20-30's who have been driving recklessly. Detectives say the two men also have been committing a number of crimes throughout Pueblo.
If you have any information on the suspects or the whereabouts of the vehicle, call crime stoppers at 719-542-7867.
Comments