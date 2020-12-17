NY restaurant goes viral for serving food outside during snow storm

News

NEW YORK (KRDO) -- A New York City restaurant posted a viral video Wednesday showing them serving a meal during a snow storm.

The Instagram video posted by Trattoria L'incontro has racked nearly a quarter million views in the last 20 hours. The video shows staff wearing t-shirts while dining outside in a snow storm.

Rocco Sacramone, the owner of the Italian restaurant, is seen in the video cheering with his staff as it snows down on them.

"I would like to thank New York City for this beautiful night here," says Sacramone in the video. "As you can see, we're having outdoor dinner. Only four of us so hopefully we're not breaking the rule."

Earlier this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned indoor dining to curb the spread of coronavirus. During the city's first snow storm, Sacramone posted the video to show how he would serve food outside.

"Mozarella on the snow plate," the chef says. "So this is how we're going to be doing outdoor dinner or outdoor lunch in New York City from today on."

The restaurant also highlighted that their staff has been cut severely, from 40 employees to only five left.

"This is the reality of every restaurant in NYC," the post's caption read.