Above average temps continue, afternoon storms Saturday

TODAY: Warm temperatures stick around through the evening. We're still in the low 70s by 8 o'clock tonight.

TOMORROW: A weak cold front slides through on Saturday that will drop temperatures slightly and bring back a chance for afternoon storms.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to be the warmer and drier of the two weekend days, however, the winds are expected to pick up during the afternoon time frame. As of right now, we don't anticipate damaging gusts. However, the winds coupled with dry and warm conditions will likely cause widespread critical fire weather.

EXTENDED: Our next system moves in Monday evening. Cooler air will be felt on Tuesday as high temperatures fall into the 60s and 70s with increased storm chances through the middle of next week.