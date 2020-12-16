Pueblo Police looking for suspect in Nov. shooting

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police in Pueblo are looking for a suspect who shot a person multiple times back in November.

Just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 15, officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of East 14th Street. When police arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives say the victim was trying to buy a vehicle and had invited the seller to meet at their home. The suspect arrived and knocked on the victim's door and told them that they were there to sell a car. When the victim opened the door, the suspect entered with a gun.

Police say the suspect and the victim struggled over gun, but the suspected fired multiple rounds at the victim and then fled. The victim is still recovering at a local hospital.

Detectives say they are looking for a white or Hispanic man with cursive writing over his eyebrow. Police say the suspect is of a thin, and he was wearing a red hoodie, red bandana, black jeans and red shoes. The suspect left the area in a white sedan.

If you have an information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Medina at (719) 320-6006 or jmedina@pueblo.us. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.