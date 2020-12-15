Skip to Content
Wildlife officers arrest homicide suspect who was stranded at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wildlife officers arrested a homicide suspect who was stranded at Lake Pueblo on Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted that one of their technicians was working at Lake Pueblo when they came across a stranded motorist. The officer offered to help but also ran the person's license plate, which showed an active arrest warrant in Cheyenne County.

Authorities identified the motorist as 26-year-old Aerien Luc Disher, who is a homicide suspect in Pueblo County.

The CPW technicians contacted deputies shortly after the search results. When law enforcement arrived, deputies say Disher was quickly arrested as he tried to flee.

Zachary Aedo

Zach is a reporter for KRDO and Telemundo Surco.

