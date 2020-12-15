Wildlife officers arrest homicide suspect who was stranded at Lake Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wildlife officers arrested a homicide suspect who was stranded at Lake Pueblo on Tuesday afternoon.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted that one of their technicians was working at Lake Pueblo when they came across a stranded motorist. The officer offered to help but also ran the person's license plate, which showed an active arrest warrant in Cheyenne County.
Authorities identified the motorist as 26-year-old Aerien Luc Disher, who is a homicide suspect in Pueblo County.
The CPW technicians contacted deputies shortly after the search results. When law enforcement arrived, deputies say Disher was quickly arrested as he tried to flee.
