Wildlife officers arrest homicide suspect who was stranded at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wildlife officers arrested a homicide suspect who was stranded at Lake Pueblo on Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted that one of their technicians was working at Lake Pueblo when they came across a stranded motorist. The officer offered to help but also ran the person's license plate, which showed an active arrest warrant in Cheyenne County.

Authorities identified the motorist as 26-year-old Aerien Luc Disher, who is a homicide suspect in Pueblo County.

Today @ Lake Pueblo State Wildlife Area, an @COParksWildlife tech stopped to help stranded motorist. He called in license & found arrest warrant in Cheyenne County for the driver, suspect Aerien Luc Disher. CPW & @PuebloCountySO arrested suspect. Pls contact Sheriff for details. pic.twitter.com/hn39t5Amzc — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 15, 2020

The CPW technicians contacted deputies shortly after the search results. When law enforcement arrived, deputies say Disher was quickly arrested as he tried to flee.