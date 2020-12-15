Colorado Springs massage parlor owner arrested for prostitution charges
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The owner of a massage parlor in Colorado Springs was arrested on several charges including prostitution.
The Colorado Springs Police Department announced on Tuesday that their Metro Vice Unit wrapped up a months-long investigation into the Rose Spa massage parlor, located at 2833 N. Dublin Blvd.
You may remember the Rose Spa was featured in the KRDO NewsChannel 13 special investigative series, Asian Spas: Hiding in Plain Sight, spotlighting prostitution and human trafficking in the Colorado Springs area.
According to CSPD, detectives began an investigation into the Rose Spa massage parlor in May, after receiving numerous tips about acts of prostitution being offered to customers. Police served a search warrant at the spa in July.
Police said they had enough probable cause evidence gathered to arrest the owner of the Rose Spa, 55-year-old Xinan Xia, on charges of Pimping, Money Laundering, and Keeping a Place of Prostitution.
